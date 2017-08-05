‘Our approach towards progress is continuous’

Chief minister Vasundhara Raje on Friday inaugurated the new Global IT Delivery Centre of the Pinnacle Infotech Solution at the Mahendra World City. The company has provided human resource to global iconic projects across the world such as Kingdom Tower in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and Lusail Stadium at Doha, Qatar, for World Cup 2022.

Stressing more on ease of doing business, Raje at the inaugural session, said that to succeed in promoting investments, government processes need to be studied and re-engineered repeatedly looking at the changing dynamics of the business world.

“In Rajasthan, I can assure you all that our approach towards process and re-engineering is one that is continuous.”

Raje said that more job opportunities were coming up in private sector than the government. “Today, opportunities for employment are coming more from private enterprises than from government. Since December 2013, over 10 lakh employment opportunities have been created in the private sector by the state government.” She congratulated Pinnacle Infotech Solutions for opening its new global delivery centre in Jaipur. Raje said,

“I am glad that the project has already built a large team of engineers and architects from

Rajasthan for the Jaipur facility and started executing iconic projects around the world. I am especially happy that the iconic Lusail Stadium – Inaugural FIFA stadium in Doha for the Football world cup 2022 is being engineered and executed from Jaipur. I urge the promoters to explore making some iconic buildings in the Pink City in near future.”

The Jaipur centre is being setup with an investment of Rs 100 crore to provide employment to 1100 engineers, architects, IT and other professionals, when fully operational.

The new facility is world-class with latest workstations and servers, network and security system, power-backup and all allied services. Pinnacle has already applied for LEED Platinum certification for the project and confident of achieving it. Already 260 engineers and architects have been hired from different colleges in Rajasthan and have been trained at Pinnacle head office in Durgapur.

On this occasion the Chief Executive and Founder, Pinnacle Infotech, Bimal Patwari proposed to digitally map the traffic, water supply and sewage facilities of the State at no profit basis.