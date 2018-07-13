Opposition Congress protests outside as JMC clears proposals at GBM

In the absence of opposition, General Body Meeting (GBM) of the Jaipur Municipal Corporation (JMC) cleared all proposals on its agenda including works of nearly Rs 100 crore for road repair on Thursday. The opposition councilors vehemently protested outside and scuffled with the police to let their ‘leader’, barred from attending the meet, let in.

Leader of opposition Dharam Singh Singhania, remains suspended for three GBM after he climbed up on mayor’s table during the last meet.

Congress held the suspension as a dictatorial move of mayor Ashok Lahoti and BJP. State congress spokesperson and president of Jaipur district Congress, Pratap Singh Khachariyawas released a statement in evening blaming BJP government for misuse of the police force.

“Our councilors were there to attend the meeting, they were held back by use of police force, this is murder of democracy,” Khachariyawas alleged. Earlier in the day, the GBM has commenced at municipal corporation headquarter on its scheduled time as police was deployed outside in anticipation of opposition’s protest. The barred ‘leader of opposition’ too appeared at the office to attend the meet but was stopped by the security staff.

He again attempted to enter the meeting along with the group of Congress councilors but was held by the police. The councilors protesting the police intervention had a scuffle with the forces during which a woman councilor fell unconscious, while several of the protesters had their clothes torn.

The meeting though proceeded uninterrupted with the commotion outside. The BJP councilors, meanwhile, held Congress for tampering dignity of the house.

“The leader of opposition was suspended following his errant behaviour, instead of supporting him, the Congress councilors should have attended the meeting,” said a BJP councilor.

No Opposition

In absence of opposition, it was just a couple of BJP councilors who raised objections within the House over the alleged irregularities in work by the sanitation contractor firm and the issue of forged land deals.