Nurses are a bridge between patients & doctors, says Kalicharan Saraf

Medical and health minister Kalicharan Saraf said that the nursing is a noble profession and nurses play a very important role in the course of treatment of patients. He was speaking on the occasion of International Nursing Day at a state-level programme organised by Rajasthan Nursing Council in Maharana Pratap auditorium in Jaipur, where he was present as the chief guest.

Nursing professionals and students from different hospitals and nursing colleges across the state were present at the programme. Saraf said that nurses are a bridge between the patient and the doctor. He also admitted that medical facility in the state is struggling with the scarcity of nursing staff, towards which the government is making efforts.

“As per Indian Nursing Council standards, one nurse is essential for every 20 patients admitted in outdoor while there must be one nurse appointed for every three patients in indoor and one for each patient admitted in ICU,” Saraf said. Considering the scarcity, health department has issued a notification for the recruitment of 4,514 posts of nursing grade II. In addition, recruitment process for 5,602 ANMs, 1,534 lab assistants and 1,736 posts of pharmacists will be started soon.

Addressing the nursing professionals, Dr VK Mathur, director Public Health and president of Rajasthan Nursing Council said that the community nursing is the need of the hour as non-communicable diseases are spreading in community.

Recruitment notice

One tank with 10 lakh litre water capacity and another with 12.50 lakh litre capacity will be formed. Under the scheme, a pipeline from Brahampuri to new filter plant of length 2640 metres will be laid down. After this, pipeline from new filter plant of length 7581 metre to the existing overhead tank will be put.