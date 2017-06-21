NSUI chief’s win seen as ‘victory’ of Pilot over Gehlot

The victory of Abhimanyu Poonia over Abhishek Choudhary for the post of the state NSUI President is being seen as assertion of Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee President Sachin Pilot’s presence in the state politics.

It was an open secret that Poonia was projected as Pilot’s candidate while Choudhary was backed by the two stalwarts of state - former chief minister Ashok Gehlot and C P Joshi.

As the campaigning for the NSUI elections began though conspicuous by their absence, the supporters of three leaders were the forefront to garner votes for candidates backed by respective leaders.

Although considered separate power centres in the state, Gehlot and Joshi, on this occasion, came together to fight the ‘common foe’.

According to sources, Gehlot’s officer on special duty Dr Devaram Saini and his supporters like Dharmendra Rathore and Virendra Poonia were seen relentlessly working to ensure the victory of Choudhary. Joshi’s staunch supporters former union minister Lalchand Kataria and Youth Congress state president Ashok Chandna also joined the forces.

It is said Chandna even made all the district functionaries of Youth Congress as district in-charge and assigned them the task of ensuring Choudhary’s success in the polls.

On the other hand, Pilot too had his supporters who openly campaigned for Poonia.

Many Congress MLAs, former NSUI state president Dheeraj Gurjar and Congress state secretary Indraraj Gurjar rigorously canvassed for Poonia.

Sources also said Choudhary was projected as the candidate of Gehlot and Joshi by their followers in various organisations of the party. Poonia, on the other hand was seen as Pilot’s candidate.

...AND THE WINNING TRAIL

Abhimanyu Poonia won the election for the post of NSUI state president. Ashok Saini won the post of General Secretary. Meanwhile, Abhishek Choudhary, Randeep Choudhary, Ajay Kaswa, Hussain Sultania and Vijay Meena were declared as state vice presidents. Sonu Choudhary won the state vice president post through women quota. Umesh Dudi received that highest 1,232 votes for the national delegates.