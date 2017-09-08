Now, telecom infra an essential component of township planning

In a recent development, the Rajasthan government has included telecom infrastructure development as integral to township planning.

Telecommunication services are now being considered among other basic necessities like water and electricity.

“Looking to future needs, provision of Telecom infrastructure is essential component of township schemes,” states a recent urban development and housing department order in this regard.

“It is mandatory to keep provision for telecom towers and lay underground cables at all township schemes as part of internal development by developer and all development bodies,” if further adds.

The developers now will have to keep provisions for development of telecom infrastructure along with water, electricity and other basic amenities as specified in township and group housing policies of the state. The recent orders will provide for the facilities to telecommunication services presently not covered under the state policy for telecom infrastructure.

“The mobile towers will be developed along the road side, where there is a right of way.The recent order though do not specify the number of towers in a planned area, it calls for provision to run underground ducts along road for cable connecting to the towers,” said a senior town planner.

Details of the telecom infrastructure required will depend on the type of township and the recent order will help reduce issues faced during the process. The decision, some feel might be more in the interest of the telecom companies.

“The decision might have been prompted following request of telecom companies,” a town planning expert said.