Nov 8: Day against black or black day?

Congress party will hold agitations and protests in the city on Wednesday while observing it as a black day.

A year has passed since the demonetisation drive came into effect on November 8, 2016. While the BJP is gearing to observe the day against black money, the Congress party is going to observe its very own take on the day calling it a black day.

For BJP, Union Industries Minister Suresh Prabhu will hold a conference in the city. “Due to the historic decision of demonetisation, a step has been taken towards a clean economy as a huge amount of black money came to light. This has resulted in better employment opportunities for poor while it has also cracked whip on terrorism and naxalism,” said Sanjay Jain, city president BJP.

Meanwhile, the Congress party will hold agitations and protests in the city on Wednesday while observing it as a black day. “A black day will be observed on 8th November with the slogan - Desh bhugat raha hai (The country is suffering). Thousands of Congress party workers will hold agitation and protest from 10.30am onwards at Collectorate circle against the problems posed by demonetisation such as inflation, unemployment, corruption,” said Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, a Congress leader.

Singh further said: “More than 200 people died while waiting in queues and several hundred committed suicide due to the problems caused by demonetisation. Even though a year has passed the people are afraid and living in fear.

People were not seen enjoying even a big festival like Diwali and even under all these circumstances, Prime Minister did not stop giving his statements. The Congress party feels the pain of the common man and thus a black day will be observed.”