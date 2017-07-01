Notifications for better understanding of tax

Ahead of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), the Rajasthan government has been proactive in issuing notifications, specifying and notifying the services and goods that would be taxed or given a relief under the GST.

For the past several days, the notifications are being issued to make it easier for the public to understand the purview of the entire GST.

On Friday itself, being the last day before GST roll out, the state government issued more than a dozen notifications which included notifying categories of services, on which taxes would be paid by e-commerce operators, services of transportation by cabs, accommodation in hotels etc under the State GST (SGST).

Many more such orders like activities that shall be treated neither as services or goods nor as supply of service were also notified through notification.

Team of officials of finance department has been working tirelessly to ensure the smooth implementation of Goods and Services Tax in state in spite of the casual leaves of the officials of Commercial Tax.

The commercial tax officers are on a mass leave against pay grade issues which could result in hampering of work.