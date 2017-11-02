No wait for TA/DA, Mohanty directs after DNA report

The DNA report had disclosed arbitrary ways of sports council secretary Narayan Singh and financial advisor Veenu Gupta to stall disbursement of TA/DA to the players on the pretext of online payment system.

Sports Person will not have to wait for TA/DA. Following the story in DNA on Tuesday, additional chief secretary JC Mohanty pulled up the sports council officials and ordered them to release the money immediately. The DNA report had disclosed arbitrary ways of sports council secretary Narayan Singh and financial advisor Veenu Gupta to stall disbursement of TA/DA to the players on the pretext of online payment system.

Sensing seriousness of the issue, the ACS came to stadium today and asked the officials to submit a report. “We tried to implement online payment system but there were few shortcomings,” he said adding that action will be taken against the guilty officials.

According to Mohanty, TA/DA would be paid within three days. “For us, players’ interest is paramount,” he said. Meanwhile, the DNA report was widely discussed by players and sports associations. “We are grateful to DNA for highlighting problems of sportspersons. We want a system where players don’t have to wait for TA/DA,” secretary of handball association, Yash Pratap Singh said. “DNA has prominently raised problems of sports persons, as a result the ACS JC Mohanty has taken a quick decision. It is responsibility of the sports council that players do not face problems,” Rajasthan volleyball Association Secretary Ramavtar Jakhar said.