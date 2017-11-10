No action against duping sarpanch’s

Two years ago, Rajasthan became the first State in the country to fix a minimum educational qualification for contesting elections to the Panchayati Raj Institutions. However, a large number of people managed to contest elections and many even won by using ‘fake’ certificate. Though complaints were filed against them even after crossing half the term, the government has not taken any action against them.

As per rule 80 of Rajasthan Panchayati Raj Act 1994, the election can be challenged only before a district judge. The Panchayati Raj department can take action against an elected representative only after the competent court has framed the charges. There are many cases in which the court had framed charges but the department seemed reluctant to act against the elected representative.

The amendment to article 19 of Rajasthan Panchayati Raj Act 1994 made it mandatory for a candidate to pass Class VIII for the post of sarpanch — except in tribal reserved areas, where the minimum qualification is Class V — and Class X for Zila Parishad or Panchayat Samiti elections.

Since a large number of candidates used fake mark sheets, elections were held again at many places resulting in unnecessary expenditure of taxpayers’ money as well as stalling development in the villages.

