New salt satyagraha against Pachpadra refinery

As preparations for the refinery in Pachpadra are going in full swing, the salt producers of Kharwal has unfurled the flag of rebellion. They claim that many salt mines will shot down due to the proposed refinery, rendering hundreds of salt producers and thousands of workers unemployed.

Under the banner of Pachpadra’s Shri Sambhara Ashapura Mataji Dharti Putra Sena, salt producers of Kharwal society have given a memorandum to the tehsildar of Pachpadra to be forwarded to chief minister in which they have pleaded for saving the salt mines and their livelihood. They have also given ultimatum to start the movement if their demands were not accepted.

In the memorandum, they said that salt industry is six years old in Pachpadra. It gives direct and indirect employment to 10,000 people. With the coming up of the refinery, nearly 200 salt mines will be ruined and Pachpadra’s salt industry will come to an end. If their demands are not met by November 15, they will start the satyagraha movement from November 16.

Kharwal society says that the Supreme Court had asked to pay compensation. According to Supreme Court, the land of salt mines would be taken by the government and they will be allocate new mines to salt producers. Tehsildar Surendra Kumar said that in Pachpadra, most of the salt mines were closed for long time and only one or two mines were operational.

Meanwhile, Barmer district collector Shivprasad Nakate said that the land given on lease for the refinery in Pachpadra belongs to government. In fact, actual mines are being operated in a small number in Pachpadra. The government has not renewed licence of mines since 2007 and mine owners have no ownership. But despite of this, the government will also compensate and rehabilitate them according to the rules of the mines.

200 MINES ON STAKE