Netas @ SMS: Toll reaches 14

The Khatolai village transformer blast toll on Wednesday reached 14 with four more succumbing to their injuries while the condition of seven injured was reported to be critical.

Politicos thronged the hospital and blast site near Shahpura a day after the incident. Meanwhile, bodies five women victims were handed to the family members after post-mortem at NIMS hospital. An elderly woman and her granddaughter were cremated on the same pyre.

MP from Jaipur Rural Rajyavardhan Rathore reached SMS hospital where he spoke with the doctors and the relatives of the patients. The MP then travelled to the site of the incident and met with the aggrieved family members. BJP state president Ashok Parnami also met the doctors and family members at the SMS hospital.

Meanwhile, PCC Chief Sachin Pilot also reached the hospital along with other politicos from Congress party and took stock of the treatment and facilities provided to the injured.

It should be noted that on Tuesday 10 people, including a five-year-old girl and a newborn child, were killed in a blast in an electric transformer installed in Khatolai village near Shahpura town. More than 20 people sustained serious injuries.A family was holding a function for the upcoming marriage of two sisters of the family at the spot when the incident occurred. As the news of the incident spread, cops, administrative officials, politicos and locals rushed to the spot. Villagers refused to remove the bodies from the spot.

District collector Siddharth Mahajan rushed to Khatolai and announced a compensation of Rs10 lakh to deceased’s family. Furthermore, he also assured that the injured would get a compensation based on the percentage as prescribed.