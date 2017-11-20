Needed: Jadu ki Jhadoo

Swachhata mission has taken the nation by storm ever since it was launched almost three years back. but Mukesh Sharma has reservations about half-hearted efforts in place

With the mission to improve ranking in the Clean Survey (Swachh Servekshan)-2018 conducted by the Ministry of Urban Development, Jaipur Municipal Corporation (JMC) has started with working on the areas that will help the city fetch points. But in the last one year, JMC has not done enough work and they require a lot of catching up if they intend to better their previous ranking. In the 2017, the Pink City scored 215th rank.

Clean Survey 2018 will assess the cleanliness standards of 191 urban bodies in the state. During the survey, all India rankings will be given to 500 cities, including state capital and cities having more than one lakh population all over the country. The survey will be held in three parts and the points will be given out of total 4000 points.

In part one, maximum 1400 points will be given under municipal documentation, part two will have maximum 1200 points for direct observation while in the third part, maximum 1400 points can be fetched under citizen feedback category.

These three cleanliness parametres include waste collection, waste processing and citizen feedback and unfortunately JMC is most vulnerable in all the three categories. In the survey, 420 points are devoted to collection and transportation of solid waste. Apart from this, 350 points are set for collection and processing of solid waste. If we go by the situation prevailing in the city, an improved rank is a far fetched dream.

The Door to Door waste collection in all 91 wards of Jaipur city has not yet started. People are not satisfied with the arrangement where the facility has been started. If the municipal corporation wants to score big, it will have to get rid of the garbage depot on the roads. The reality is that heaps of trash can be found lying on roads which conveys half-heartedness of the officials in carrying out swachhata abhiyan. Presently, only 40 per cent of the garbage is being processed. The segregation of wet and dry waste is also not in place.

LOOPPROFILE

Soon, public toilets in the city will be seen painted in two colours. Women’s toilet will be pink in colour while men’s toilet will be of blue colour. On the occasion of World Toilet Day on Sunday, Jaipur mayor Ashok Lahoti announced the colouring of toilets in two shades. Blue and pink colour were coated on the toilets outside the municipal headquarters.The mayor inaugurated the restrooms. The mayor instructed JMC officials to construct 500 new toilets in the main markets, so that toilets are easily available to all. Also, he asked to make necessary improvements in the existing toilets. On this occasion, deputy mayor Manoj Bhardwaj and municipal officials and councilors were also present.

ROADS THE REAL DUSTBINS

To improve the ranking in the survey, the city roads should be free of garbage depots and trash should not be seen lying in open. Moreover, 100 per cent door to door waste collection should be in place, which at present active in only 71 wards out of 91 in the city. 100 per cent garbage collection is not happening. The municipal corporation has declared all 91 wards of Open Defecation Free(ODF). But the Central government has not yet certified them. In such a scenario, Jaipur is likely to get fewer numbers in the survey.

EXPANDING ‘WASTE’LINE

There is about 1400 metric tons of waste produced everyday in the city. This entire waste is not being processed currently. At present, the municipal corporation is processing only 500 metric tons of garbage. A year and a half ago, the tender for the waste to energy project was finalised. But, this plant hasn’t been established as yet. Mayor Ashok Lahoti implemented putting of two dustbins mandatory outside shops and commercial institutions, but there is no mechanism for segregation of garbage. Also, there is no arrangement for segregating garbage in the dumping yard.