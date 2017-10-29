Murder probe against cops in ‘Zero dark 30’ Sanchore case

Rajasthan Government was not yet out of the dispute in the Anandpal encounter and now questions are being raised about the encounter of a criminal by the Telangana police in Sanchor. A day after a suspected criminal died in an encounter with Andhra Pradesh police in Rajasthan’s Jalore district, 3 cases were registered on Saturday.

Suspect Bheem Singh was wanted in a case of dacoity. A case was lodged by Andhra Pradesh police against Singh and his associate Bharat, who also suffered from several injuries during the gun battle, charging them with an attempt to murder.

Another case was filed by Bharat’s family against Andhra police for murder and attempt to murder. The third case has been registered by the family of Shanti Devi, who was allegedly run over by Singh’s car when he was being chased by police.

Jasaram Bose, the additional superintendent of police (Jalore), said: “The accused in the case of an accident will be decided only after investigation. Both the bodies of Devi and Singh have been sent for post-mortem.”

The family of Bhim Singh did not take the dead body until this afternoon. On receiving this information, MP Dev Ji Patel reached the house of the deceased and after his explanation, the post-mortem was done and the dead body was handed over to the family. It is worth mentioning that after the Anandpal encounter, the Rajput community was angry with the government and now after another encounter, the Rajput community has started to mobilise again.