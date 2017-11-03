Moving with times: Urban bodies take to single window clearance of applications

The civic and urban bodies of state are gradually advancing towards single window clearance of applications. Still in initial stages the departments have begun accepting online applications for several process such as building plan approval, lease transfer, change of land use etc. Residents can apply for these through the state government single window clearance system on which presently 6 modules of urban development department and five of local self governance are available.

More modules are scheduled to be added to the list over the next few weeks. “As of now 5 modules have been activated while another 12 are on its final stages, by end of the year we will be able to deliver 22 services through the online process,” Manjit Singh, principal secretary for local self governance said to DNA.

The urban development department has recently initiated accepting online applications for building plan approval, the Local Self Governance department has been on a pilot for the same at all seven division headquarters and two local bodies at the state. The results are, however, indicating of a slow progress and only few hundred applications have been received online so-far.

“There are few hiccups, including lack of awareness among public to reluctance in the government staff,” admits a senior urban development officer. “Yet these are just temporary glitches and will be overcome soon, till than the applications will be accepted offline aswell,” he added.

The digital step though assures to make the process, transparent and time bound. The residents can now check for the exact amount of taxes and other fees applicable for them while the process like building plan approval will have to be completed within 30 days, those to be taken under fast track process will be issued the approval in one day. The applicants will be able to proceed with the construction after deposition of due charges and applicable taxes if any.

EXPANSION ON ANVIL

