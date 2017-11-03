Move to gas-based economy: Dharmendra Pradhan

Pradhan says that India’s gas uptake is less 6.5 per cent of primary energy basket against a global average of more than 24 per cent

Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday highlighted efforts of the government to move to a gas-based economy and the avenues for FDI in building infrastructure for gas including LNG terminals, pipelines, CGD.

Speaking atthe Plenary Session of 7th Asian Ministerial Energy Roundtable in Bangkok, Pradhan also drew attention to the unprecedented leap of 30 places made by India in the ease of doing business and also how PM Ujjwala Scheme can be a model to be adopted in developing countries of Asia and Africa.

The minister also stressed the importance of overcoming market and policy hurdles and move to a flexible, transparent and non-discriminatory global LNG trading regime which would expedite ushering in the golden age of gas.

Pradhan said that India’s gas uptake is less 6.5 per cent of primary energy basket against a global average of more than 24 per cent. Government of India has envisioned to increase the share of natural gas in India’s energy mix to 15 per cent by 2030. India is currently the world’s fourth-largest importer of LNG, behind Japan, South Korea and China.

During the visit, Pradhan met his counterparts from Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Thailand, Bahrain, Brunei, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Kuwait, Yemen and other countries. Pradhan held a detailed bilateral meeting with the Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih. The Saudi Minister congratulated for India gaining 30 positions in World Bank Ease of Doing Business index. The two Ministers reviewed entire gamut of oil and gas cooperation between the two countries.

India is the current Chair of the IEF which is the largest inter-governmental organisation in the field of oil and gas comprising 72 member countries, accounting for 90% of global supply and demand of oil and gas.