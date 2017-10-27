Move to fix slow pace of Beti Gaurav Udhyan

These theme gardens have been on slow track of progress due to administrative apathy and the work on 18 such proposed parks has been limited to selection of land.

The urban development department has appointed nodal officers to monitor development of theme gardens, Beti Gaurav Udhyan, proposed to celebrate achievements of neighbourhood girls. These theme gardens have been on slow track of progress due to administrative apathy and the work on 18 such proposed parks has been limited to selection of land. The appointment of these nodal officers is an exercise to establish accountability.

“Despite instructions released by government time and again, the work on these gardens has not been up to expectations. Thus to establish coordination between state government, local civic bodies and government adviser, these nodal officers are being appointed,” said a senior UDH officer.

It was in December last year that the state government had officially launched the programme. However, till now expression of interest has only been invited by Mt Abu urban improvement trust. In several cities, the work for acquiring land for these projects is still to be completed. Progress has been slow despite keen interest of the chief minister.

“In many cities work has been initiated by the local bodies. The completion of these projects will not only up hail the cause of saving the girl child, but will also provide a platform for the local girls to showcase their talent,” says government advisor for these gardens, Devendra Agarwal.

These gardens will compliment the “save girl child” campaign and promote girl empowerment by commemorating the achievements of local girls. Along with features such as botanical park, children play field, flower zones, each of these, spread over five acres of land will have a photo gallery of the girls of local provenance to have gained recognition in fields of sports, culture, academics and other arenas. Options are also being sought to develop them on public-private partnership mode, permitting a quarter of the space to be used for developing commercial activities.

