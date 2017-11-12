Motor cycle campaign ‘Thar to Creeks’ kicks off in Jodhpur

This expedition will cover 2600 kilometers of border areas of Rajasthan and Gujarat during 10 days and will conclude at Shaheed smarak in Jodhpur on November 20.

Under the aegis of Battle Axe Eagles, a motorcycle campaign, ‘Thar to Creeks’ was flagged off by General Officer Commanding of Konark Corps, Lt Gen PS Rajeshwar from Konark Stadium, Jodhpur Cantt on Saturday.

Led by the Major General OP Galiya, General Officer Commanding, Battle X Division, a 10-member Army team will be traveling for 10 days from the sands of Thar in Rajasthan, to Kutch in Gujarat. The purpose of this campaign is to interact with ex-servicemen as well as motivate and guide the youth of the border areas.

This expedition will cover 2600 kilometers of border areas of Rajasthan and Gujarat during 10 days and will conclude at Shaheed smarak in Jodhpur on November 20.