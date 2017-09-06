Modi’s promise tightens waiver noose on Raje govt

Farmers’ agitation for loan waiver has become a national phenomenon. Recently, 6 farmers were killed in Madhya Pradesh when police opened fire on agitating farmers in Mandsaur. In Rajasthan also, seed has been sown. Raje has a tough task ahead to handle demands of farmers.

How it started

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced crop loan waiver in an election rally in Uttar Pradesh, little did he know that farmers from all across will start demanding crop loan waiver. While chief ministers of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab had to pay price for Modi’s pre-poll rally by announcing debt waivers, Vasundhara Raje too is now under pressure to accede to the demands of farmers. Farmers were expecting some package and loan waiver from the central government when Modi visited Udaipur. But lukewarm attitude of prime minister forced them to hit the road.

Political Impact, two ministers support agitation

The agitation in Sikar is being led by Comrade Amra Ram and Puma Ram rekindling CPM in the area. Farmers who congregated for this agitation are mostly from the DantaRamgarh which is traditional borough of Amra Ram, former MLA from CPM. However, knowledgeable sources told DNA that farmers have support of two cabinet ministers, who belong to agrarian and OBC communities.

“Government should take this seriously. Farmers have started agitating in various parts of the state. They have already staged a protest in Hanumangarh and Sriganganagar over distribution of canal water. These kinds of protests may create complexities for the government when next elections are due in 2018,” said a BJP leader.

The opposition has been flaring up this agitation. Congress has demanded crop loan waivers on various occasions. In past also, Rajasthan has seen farmers agitations in Hanumangarh, Sriganganagar and Suratgarh over the distribution and availability of water. During last BJP government, police had to open fire to control agitating farmers in Rawls and Gharsana.