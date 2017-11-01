Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to visit Thailand

India is the current chair of International Energy Forum (IEF) which is promoting the AMER, which is a biennial event bringing together Energy Ministers and experts from Asian countries.

The Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan will be on an official visit to Thailand from November 1-2, 2017, to participate in the IEF 7th Asian Ministerial Energy Roundtable (AMER7). India is the current chair of International Energy Forum (IEF) which is promoting the AMER, which is a biennial event bringing together Energy Ministers and experts from Asian countries.

At the 7th AMER, Pradhan will participate in the Ministerial Roundtable and speak on “Natural Gas: Overcoming Market and Policy Hurdles to the Golden Age of Gas” along with Energy Ministers from Qatar, Brunei and Senior Representatives from Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) of Japan and Economic Research Institute for ASEAN and East Asia (ERIA). Energy Ministers from Saudi Arabia, Russia, UAE, Thailand, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, Bangladesh, Malaysia and Brunei are also participating in the AMER.

