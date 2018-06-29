Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal rings in anniversary with moonlight yoga

Sand dunes, cool breeze and moonlight conjure up very romantic setting. But Union minister of state in ministry of water resources Arjun Ram Meghwal took prime minister Narendra Modi’s yoga drive bit too far when he used the romantic desert setting for performing ‘Moonlight Meditation’ to mark his 50th marriage anniversary.

The minister did not stop here. He even organised a meditation yoga programme for 50 couples who were there for their honeymoon.

On the occasion, Meghwal also released a book on married life named ‘Divya Path Dampatya Ka’. Speaking about “Moon Meditation”, Meghwal said that the special organisation and experiment of moon yoga has been done to eliminate the growing stress in married life and to inherit the clarity and purity provided by the moon into our lives. “Moonlight Meditation” is being considered as an effort being made to simplify the life of couples after marriage.

Meghwal also taught the tricks of happiness index to the invited couples. The people who were a part of the programme also praised this initiative taken by the minister.

