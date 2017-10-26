Min approves 10 beds for SMS trauma centre

In a major initiative towards improvement of ICU in SMS hospital, transport minister Yunus Khan has declared to give 10 beds to trauma centre ICU of the hospital.

He made this announcement while speaking at “Triage protocol” workshop on its second day on Wednesday. During the workshop, on demand of principal of SMS medical college and superintendent of SMS hospital, Khan approved giving of 10 beds.

The trauma care ICU of SMS hospital has merely 7 beds. These beds too are in sharing with the neuro care. As such, there was a dire need being felt for the addition of beds.

Previously too, department of transport has approved Rs 3 crores, 23 lakhs for 10 beds. Now, after this announcement made on Wednesday, the centre will get 20 new beds.

During his address to the doctors and nursing staff in the workshop, Khan narrated an incident which happened with him and said that during an accident once, he got his leg fractured and blood was coming out profusely. One of his companion lost consciousness seeing the blood, while the other was not able to take any decision due to nervousness. The crowd also remained silent spectator. Stressing on the importance of doctors, he said that doctors start treating the person who is injured.

Dr D S Meena, superintendent of SMS hospital, said that the death rate prior to triage protocol, was 68 % and after the implementation of triage protocol, it is reduced now to 28 % only.