MeT warns of heavy downpour as Raj battles floods in four districts

After a day of moderate rain, the rescue operations run smoothly by the army and district administration teams which camped in Jalore, Sirohi and Pali

While flood like situation continues in Jalore, Pali and Sirohi district, the MET Department has issued a fresh warning of heavy downpour in six divisions except Bikaner.

Meanwhile, rains started in Baran and Kota districts which were initially witnessing deficit in monsoon season so far. The chief minister Vasundhara Raje is expected to take stock of the flood and conduct an aerial inspection over worst affected areas of Jalore, Sirohi on Saturday.

After a day of moderate rain, the rescue operations run smoothly by the army and district administration teams which camped in Jalore, Sirohi and Pali. The worst affected area, Sanchore had armymen providing food and required material to the stranded. The army took charge of adjoining areas namely Dabli, Bicha Bari, Raghunath Pura and Bawrala which were flooded with water. 1,500 food packets, 2,000 packed drinking water bottles, medical supplies for both civilians and animals and lifesaving jackets were distributed by the army.

In the past 24 hours, the moderate rainfall helped the administration and SDRF teams to rescue persons stranded in Sanchore which is completely disconnected by road to other districts.

The water receded up to certain level in Barmer, Jalore and Pali which reduced woes of citizens, specially rural folds stranded in fields and on roofs of their houses. However, hundreds still are waiting for held. The heavy downpour turned roads into rivers and most of the roads in Sirohi and Pali are blocked, affecting traffic.

The incessant rains flooded many tributaries of the state and dams constructed on these are overflowing. Currently water level in over 120 dams are up to the brim. After opening gates of Jawai Dam (Jalore) the water resource department on Friday opened Gates of Chapi dam (Jhalawar). Mahi dam was also filled 70 per cent as the inflow of water continued. The administration has issued alert in the surrounding areas.

The IMD in latest advisory sounded an alert saying that heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Rajasthan except Bikaner division.

Aerial survey by CM

Chief minister Vasundhara Raje is continuously monitoring the situation and she is expected to conduct an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Jalore and Sirohi on Saturday. A statement released from her office says that 1,050 affected have been rescued by the administration and SDRF, NDRF teams in Jalore, Sirohi, Pali, Rajsamand and Barmer in past few days since the rain continues. In the affected districts, 20 camps have been set up where 525 persons have been given shelter. “Army, dist admin, SDRF, NDRF and paramilitary forces are leaving no stone unturned in providing aid to the affected. A high level monitoring is on, round the clock,” said a statement quoting Raje.