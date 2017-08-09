Mercury plunges as overcast conditions enshroud state

Overcast conditions and a series of intermittent showers in Pink City after a fortnight long absence of rains have revived monsoon. Many areas of the city received light showers in patches till late night on Tuesday. Drizzling was witnessed in C-Scheme, Cvil Lines, Tonk Road, JLN Marg, Malviya Nagar, Walled City, along with several other areas. Subsequently, the temperature was recorded around two-degree below normal.

On Tuesday, districts in Hadoti region continued to receive good rainfall for the second consecutive day leaving rivers over-flowing. Moreover, heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in Kota, Ajmer and Udaipur divisions and light to moderate rainfall. Meanwhile, in Kota 33 mm rainfall was recorded on Tuesday.

The other districts that recorded rains include Chittorgarh (6 mm), Ajmer (4mm), Jodhpur (2mm), Udaipur (0.8mm) and Jaipur (0.4mm).

Bisalpur Dam: Water level reaches 313.2 RL metre

After a fortnight long dry spell, heavy rainfall for second consecutive day in Hadoti region saw rivers brimming with water. Following heavy rains in the catchment areas of the Chambal River, two gates of the Kota Barrage were opened to release about 9,774 cusecs of water. Bisalpur dam, the lifeline of the capital Jaipur, also started to receive water flow and its water level reached 313.2 RL metre after 22 mm rainfall was recorded in its catchment area on Tuesday.

Water logging in ICU of Kota New Medical College

Fresh spell of rainfall in Kota city for second consecutive day led to water logging in the ICU of Kota New Medical College on Tuesday. The roof of ICU, with a capacity of 14 bed, was having a leakage for last many days, but hospital administration chose to ignore the problem. Now, the water logging has resulted in threat of current because of which staff had to cut power supply.