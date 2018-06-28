Meetings on trot as Jaipur readies for PM Narendra Modi visit

To review preparation and to make a roadmap for the proposed visit of the prime minister Narendra Modi in Jaipur, a high-level meeting was convened in the secretariat on Wednesday evening. Chief secretary DB Gupta chaired the meeting in which apart from DGP OP Galhotra, Jaipur collector Siddharth Mahajan, commissioner of police Sanjay Agarwal, CISF officials, PWD officials, JMC CEO Ravi Jain and several other officials who will be responsible or will play a key role during the PM’s visit were present in the meeting.

Sources informed that in coming 3-4 days a team of security officials from New Delhi might also come to Jaipur to oversee the preparations done at the two venues- JECC Sitapura and Amrudon Ka Bagh where two events are scheduled to be held.

It is expected that more than 2 lakh beneficiaries of the central government schemes will be brought to Jaipur. Apart from them, there will be several other people who will be coming to the city at the proposed venue of Amrudon Ka Bagh to listen to the prime minister.

Given that a massive gathering is expected, adequate arrangements are being done and traffic arrangements will be done accordingly. Alternate routes for the routine traffic will also be planned accordingly.

Sources informed that the meeting revolved around these issues and everything was discussed in depth to ensure there are no lapses. This meeting is third in line since Saturday. Chief secretary D B Gupta had chaired a meeting of all the district collectors on Saturday and it was communicated on that day itself that another round of meeting will be held.

In Wednesday’s meeting, top cops were also present. Before that on Tuesday, chief minister Vasundhara Raje had taken the stock of preparations regarding PM Modi visit.

One-Day Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be in Jaipur on a one-day visit on July 7. The state government has identified 2,29,000 beneficiaries of central government schemes spread across the state, who will be brought to Jaipur on July 7 for interaction with PM Narendra Modi.