Me Indian, not going to Pakistan, says Sachin Pilot

Congress state president, Sachin Pilot, while addressing students at Maharani’s College, said that he belongs to India and will not go to Pakistan.

This came as a response to city mayor Ashok Lahoti’s comment that those who have an objection on singing the National Anthem can go to the neighbouring country.

“I do not need a certificate from anyone to declare myself a nationalist. This is my country and I am ready to give my blood for it. They say those who are not voting for a particular party can go to Pakistan. Those who are not singing National Anthem and the National Song can also go to Pakistan. I will not go to Pakistan. I will stay here,” Pilot said.

He added that these talks are made to distract general public from the main issue.

“The issue is that Moong Daal is being sold ar Rs 150 per kg. The issue is that there are no jobs, and that 14 people have died due to a transformer blast,” pilot said.

On the transformer blast incident, Pilot said that when parties get a majority win, they do not get the liberty to do as they please.

“The line of answerability needs to be formed. If someone somwhere is in trouble, or there is an accident, someone has to be answerable for the same,” Pilot asserted.

Pilot further said that the draconian Criminal Law ordinance introduced by the state government is killing the idea of democracy.

“The government has made laws to secure its own future. The issue is not related to one party, it is related to democratic forces. The ideology is against the constitution. It doesn’t matter who the chief minister is and which party is ruling. It is beyond party lines,” Pilot said.

On the popular slogan raised by the ruling party that states India needs to be ‘Congress Mukt’, Pilot said that there are differences in objectives and ideologies but there is no enmity.

“We are not enemies with each other. There is no space in politics for that. If issues are handled with healthy debate and discussions, then it will be bring development to the nation. Why do they want to throw us out? We are also citizens of India and even we want to make some contributions,” Pilot said.

He ended by motivating the youth to develop skills in order to compete with the world and vote for the right candidate.

COMPROMISES

Pilot, while addressing the media, said that a political party becomes strong by not compromising on the objectives, and BJP has always been compromising for selfish reasons.

“They promised not to compromise in case of Kashmir but ended up collaborating with PDP. They play politics for winning the elections but never stand up to the promises. BJP gives membership through missed call, and the authenticity of the same is visible to all. A political party does not become strong by propoganda,” Pilot said.