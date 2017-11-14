MD’s nonchalance hits working in RIICO

Work is stalled in RIICO for the last six months. The decision taken by the board are not being implemented. The board members consisting of three ACS, two principal secretaries and three IAS and other employees are not happy with MD Mugdha Sinha’s working style.

This has been revealed from the minutes of the RIICO board meeting. Despite all this, industry minister Rajpal Singh Shekhawat has no control over the RIICO.

A special report:

The important decisions were taken in presence of ACS (Finance), D B Gupta, ACS (Revenue) Khemraj and ACS (Industry) Rajiv Swaroop, principal secretaries Subodh Agarwal, Aparna Arora, Mugdha Sinha, Tina Soni and Anoop Khinchi.

Violation of rules in notice:

RIICO’s last meeting was held on September 19 but the minutes have been issued now. The first point reveals MD’s arbitrary style. Minutes clearly mentioned that under the company act notice and agenda should be sent seven days prior to the meeting. But, the MD sent notice on September 5 and agenda on November nine days later on November 14; just five days before the meeting. Secretary told the board that the agenda was kept with MD for approval.

RIICO board unsatisfied with Action Taken Report:

ATR was tabled in the meeting which revealed that decisions taken in the board meetings on March 30 and June 29 were not implemented, which didn’t go down well with the board. It was also unhappy with agenda of board meetings of june 29 and September 19. Decisions of a board meeting should been implemented before the next board meeting which didn’t happen and the board officials were not satisfied with MD’s reply to their queries.

Cabinet decision ignored:

RIICO board has admitted that no work was done in the last six months. Four examples mentioned in the minutes.

1. Guidelines was to be formed for development of new industrial area with partnership of private sector but the issue pending for six months.

2. NO work on land matter on PPP model

3. Draft of the policy on undeveloped plots has not been prepared as per decision in the board meeting on March 30, 2017. No reason was given.

4. RIICO management refused to accept cabinet decision regarding CM housing scheme. MD was authorised to frame rules and they were to be put in the IDC meeting but even after two meetings agenda was not put forth. The board including the three ACS expressed unhappiness.

MD on long leave:

RIICO MD Mugdha Sinha is currently on long leave. Earlier she had taken one month leave. The minutes could be released only after she went on leave because she was not releasing the minutes. Now she has extended her leave for 15 days. She is actually waiting for her transfer.