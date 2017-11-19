Marwar- Mewar region turns dangerous zone

The area from Marwar to Mewar into an earthquake prone region, due to which continuous earthquake tremors are being felt in Jodhpur, Pali, Sirohi, Jaisalmer and Barmer in western Rajasthan

The Indian plate is constantly moving towards the north-east leading to increase in geological pressure on the Aravalli range area of Rajasthan. A huge fault has come due to different rocks between Aravalli hills in Mewar and plains of Marwar, which has turned the area from Marwar to Mewar into an earthquake prone region, due to which continuous earthquake tremors are being felt in Jodhpur, Pali, Sirohi, Jaisalmer and Barmer in western Rajasthan.

However, geologists have denied the possibility of a big earthquake in Rajasthan, as of now.

It is noteworthy that in the last ten years, fourteen tremors were felt in western Rajasthan. Professor Suresh Mathur, Head of Department of Geology Department, Jainarayan Vyas University, told that if the epicentre of earthquake is 10 kms below the surface of Jodhpur, geologically, it is clear that the epicentre is located in basement rocks below the igneous rocks of Malani igneous suite and Jodhpur group of rocks. The most preliminary view is that possibly, the nearest lineament may be ‘K lineament” running from Khatu to Sirohi.

“Western Rajasthan, due to its geographical condition, comes under the Thar Desert region which always had weak ground motion,” said Prof S C Mathur, Head of department, geology, Jai Narayan Vyas University. The stability is also because of the dense desert cover which has abundance of sand acting as a cushion. “During earthquakes, sand acts as a shock absorber in the western Rajasthan,” he said.