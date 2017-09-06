Major gaps in mother-child care services at Banswara hospital

The probe committee formed by the health department to investigate newborn deaths in the hospital has come up with certain findings

Seeta is a 24-year-old resident of Ragaava village in Tejpur block of Talwada nearly 5 km away from Banswara district headquarter.When she was brought to MG hospital last month, it was the third time she was to deliver a baby. Though hospital has no record of her weight, it seems to be around 35 kg. During her pregnancy, Seeta underwent Ante Natal Checkup (ANC) only once, her hemoglobin was not tested at any stage of pregnancy and despite couple of visits to Anganbadi Centre, no nutritional supplement was provided to her. Seeta delivered a baby of 1,400 grams and the low birth weight infant died within a week. Seeta is one of those 90 mothers who lost their newborn at MG Hospital in Banswara during last two months.

The probe committee formed by the health department to investigate newborn deaths in the hospital has come up with certain findings. The committee headed by Dr SM Mittal, director (RCH) has found major gaps and serious laxity towards mother-child health and care in the district. Committee has filed its report after investigating 81 newborn death cases in the hospital during July and August and has proposed the health department to write to Integrated Child Development Services regarding the findings. Action has been already taken against 15 health officials on the basis of the report.

DNA has the copy of the report that reveals that mothers in tribal district are not getting proper antenatal services, and lack of nutrition has been a major root cause of newborn deaths. Moreover, it seems that women in the area are getting pregnant at an early age and early pregnancy results in premature delivery and low birth weight that minimizes survival chances of the baby.

REPORT FINDINGS

As per the probe report, mothers did not get proper antenatal care that includes supplement food and regular check ups. As a result of these laxity, growth of mother and child was adversely affected causing pre-maturity and low birth weight.

Lacuna in registering weight and age

Out of 81 cases, only 30 mothers’ weight was mentioned in the record. 15 of them weighed between 40-45 kg & 15 weighed near 55 kg while remaining were admitted without registering their weight. Also there was no clarity over age.

No care during pregnancy

Panels visited 4 houses, where women lost their baby and checked antenatal facilities. It was found that despite visiting Anganbadi Centres many a times, mothers were not given nutritional supplements and ANC even for a single time.

86% newborns had low birth weight

As per the report, 71 out of these 81 newborns had low birth weight and 12 had extremely low birth weight. 20 babies were premature with respiratory distress syndrome and 42 died due to birth asphyxia as their lungs were not developed.