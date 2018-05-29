Major fire breaks out in Jodhpur plastic warehouse

A major fire broke out in a plastic warehouse in a three-storey building in Fatehsagar on early Monday morning. Although no loss of life was reported, the fire was so massive that it took more than 10 hours for 20 fire tenders to extinguish it.

With the help of the municipal corporation, army and air force fire-fighters reached the spot and sprayed water and foam from the rooftops of the surrounding houses. The narrow lanes made the task difficult for fire tenders to reach the spot. A part of the building also collapsed due to fire.

Plastic crockery and other material worth millions of rupees stored in 40 rooms of building were reduced to ashes.

Occupants of the building and some of the adjoining houses were evacuated. About 50 rooms were built in the three-storey building, Govind Mali, the distributor of plastic goods across the city and division of Jodhpur, said.

The illegal warehouse in a congested residential areas has once again put a question mark over the functioning of the municipal corporation and district administration. For the last several years, residents had making complaints about inflammable material stored in the areas but the corporation did not take any action due to the warehouse owner’s influence. There are hundreds of houses in the city where business activities are being run without permission but there is no one to take action against them.

Material gutted

The narrow lanes made the task difficult for fire tenders to reach the spot. A part of the building also collapsed due to fire. Plastic crockery and other material worth millions of rupees were reduced to ashes.