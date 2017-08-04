Madam starts monitoring of Amit Shah Jaipur manifesto with V Satish & Parnami

The state BJP on Thursday devised elaborate strategy to strengthen connect at the booth level with party workers and public alike. On the first day of the organisational meetings at BJP state office, the focus was on implementing national president Amit Shah’s mandate for the party. A strategy to strengthen the booth level structure was also devised. The meetings convened by chief minister Vasundhara Raje, state BJP chief Ashok Parnami and Rajasthan in-charge V Satish laid stress on electoral victory in 2018 and focused on strategy to go about it.

While addressing a meeting of state functionaries, district presidents and chiefs of various party bodies chief minister Vasundhara Raje said that Shah had issued instructions to strengthen the party at the booth level and the district presidents would have to strengthen the district and the booth. She went on to issue elaborate instructions on how it was to be done.

The chief minister instructed that all party leaders including MPs, MLAs, pradhans, chiefs of local bodies and councillors will have the charge of five booths each. They would have to tour the booths and even stay for a night at each booth. The booths would be allocated to the public representatives by the district presidents, she said. This is scheduled to be completed by the end of August. She also asked them to promote the schemes of the state and Centre and also organise meets of those who are beneficiaries of these schemes.

Social media was an important aspect of the strategy and Raje asked all district presidents to form 10 WhatsApp groups each to promote schemes of the Central and state governments. These groups should include district post holders and general public.

Raje said that if one comes across any negative propaganda against the government, it should be countered with aggression. This she said needed to be monitored across several social media platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter.

She inquired from the party functionaries about their experiences of the meeting with Shah and sought there suggestions too. They were largely of the opinion that Shah’s energy and capacity to work for the party has been an inspiration to them.

State BJP chief Ashok Parnami informed that as part of measures to strengthen the party fund there would only be one bank account at the state level. All district accounts would be closed. He sought suggestions from the district presidents to make the fund management transparent.

Thursday’s meetings were part of the two-day series of strategy forming meetings that will device a strategy to implement Shah’s instructions.

