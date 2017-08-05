L&T gets `758 crore contract for railway electrification in Rajasthan

A The Indian Railways has awarded the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contracts for electrification of Delhi-Sarai Rohilla-Rewari and Alwar-Bandikui-Jaipur-Phulera-Ajmer 353km section to Larsen & Toubro (L&T). The contract is worth Rs594 crore. The Railways will undertake the electrification work of Ringas-Jaipur- Sawai Madhopur 188km stretch through its own undertaking Rail India Techno Economic Service (RITES) at a cost of Rs163.73 crore.

Thus Rs757.73 crore will be spent in electrification in North Western Railway in the coming years. The electrification of Delhi-Sarai Rohilla-Rewari and Alwar-Bandikui-Jaipur-Phulera and Ajmer and Ringas -Jaipur-Sawai Madhopur section once completed will improve the efficiency of movement with the faster electric locomotives replacing the diesel-driven engines.

In an event for “Exchanging of Agreement with Stakeholders as part of “Mission Electrification” and ‘First EPC’ contract of Indian Railways” which was held in Rail Bhawan on Friday in the presence of the Minister of state for railways and communications (independent charge) Manoj Sinha and high Railway Board officials Rajeev Jyoti ,CEO of L&T (Railways business) exchanged agreement with SP Tripathi, General Manager of CORE which is the nodal agency for the electrification of the Delhi-Sarai Rohilla-Rewari and Alwar-Bandikui-Jaipur-Phulera and Ajmer section. Similarly, the General Manager of the North Western Railway Girish Pillai exchanged the agreement with the CMD of RITES Rajeev Mehrotra for the Ringas-Jaipur-Sawai Madhopur section.

The Indian Railways has given higher thrust to infrastructure creation and electrification in the country. During the last four years years, total 103 railway electrification projects consisting of 16,815 route kilometre at estimated cost of Rs 17, 615 crore have been sanctioned. Out of this, 541km comes under the North Western Railway.

The cumulative saving due to electric traction bill will be about Rs 26,000 crore in a decade which will be in addition to saving of Rs 41,000 crore planned to be achieved due to reduction in cost of power to railways.