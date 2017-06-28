Lifting of BCCI ban: RCA first needs to curate it’s own pitch

However, only RCA secretary is authorised to take such decisions as most of the administrative work of the RCA is conducted by the secretary

The Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) faces a long and arduous road to get the ban lifted by the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) despite getting a positive response from the country’s top cricketing body.

The first roadblock is the withdrawal of the cases filed against BCCI by RCA under the previous regime of Lalit Modi.

The BCCI wants that the cases be withdrawn. However, only RCA secretary is authorised to take such decisions as most of the administrative work of the RCA is conducted by the secretary.

The problem has become more complicated as the newly-elected office-bearers of the RCA have suspended the secretary Rajendra Singh Nandhu also along with Nagaur District Cricket Association.

“I met the officials of BCCI and they will issue a letter to RCA, after that only I can say something”, Nandhu told DNA when asked about the next course of action the RCA would take to get the ban lifted. Not only Nandhu but also Sanjay Dixit and others were sent by RCA to present the case before the BCCI. Therefore, the cricket observers are pointing out that unless both the groups unite, the simple action of withdrawing the cases cannot be initiated.

Secondly, the new RCA regime has removed all the previous legal professionals and appointed a new team. However sources said that the new team is yet to take the charge.

In such a case if a decision is taken to withdraw the cases, the new team will need the time to study all the details.

Moreover, there is also a petition filed by the players against the ban by BCCI on RCA to protect the interest of the players in the state. This issue also needs to be settled, the sources said.

Thirdly, BCCI itself is currently passing through turbulent times. A committee of administrators has been running the day-to-day affairs of BCCI instead of the elected members.

The committee is headed by Vinod Rai. Ramchandra Guha, a member of the committee, has already quit. Therefore, such vexed issue doesn’t look like to be resolved quickly.

Meanwhile the dispute around the locking of doors of RCA continued on Tuesday. Secretary RS Nandhu met Sports Council secretary Narain Singh and informed him about the change in the guard of RCA and the closing and opening of RCA locks. Earlier on Tuesday morning locks which were closed were opened and staffers of RCA arrived in the office. Vice President of RCA Mohammed Iqubal also came to the office followed by Nandhu.

Raj bowler selected for NCA camp in Banglore

Rajasthan’s left hand fast bowler Khaleel Ahmed has been selected for the National Cricket Academy (NCA) camp which is being organised in Bangalore. Currently Under 23 Camp conducted by BCCI is being organised from June 26 and it will run till July 22. Khaleel will be part of the players selected on the country basis for this prestigious camp.