Life returning to normal

Now, rains take a backseat in the state and life gets back on track as after five days of suspended bus services, roadways routes open in flood affected areas

Rajasthan has witnessed one of the worst floods in a long time, leaving four districts of Jalore, Pali, Sirohi and Barmer shattered. Scores were killed in these floods and normal life did come to a standstill for quite some time. So much so that the relief was sent in these areas. However, now rains have taken a backseat over the state, but scattered rains continue over some areas and life again getting normal again.

Jalore which was most affected by the flood, almost all transport connection were lost due to roads were washed away and large area was inundated. But now life is coming on the track gradually as after five days complete halt, most of the roadways routes got opened on Thursday.

Yashwant Singariya, depot manager, Jalore informed that roadways bus services from Jalore to Barmer, Ahmedabad, Balotra, Jodhpur, Kota, Jaipur and Udaipur has been resumed.

Relief and restoration work being conducted at all flood effected areas in four districts. Meanwhile, Om Mathur, MP at upper house also gave Rs25 lakh from MPLAD fund for restoration work at Pathmeda Gaushala in Sanchore of Jalore.

In Barmer, areas including Balotara, Dhorimanna, Siwana, Gudhamalani and Bayatu are still facing waterlogging. Many inundated areas now under the threat of diseases.

So far, as the weather conditions in Rajasthan concern, now, the winds over the region have become westerly in nature over most areas of Rajasthan. Thus, dry weather conditions are expected over entire state till August 6. Meanwhile, on August 7, some parts of East Rajasthan may receive light rains.

During this time, places like Jaipur, Ajmer, and Bharatpur in Rajasthan will witness some rains.

On August 8 and 9, many areas of the state are expected to witness light to moderate rains.

