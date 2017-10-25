Lawyers in Kota skip district court

Kota lawyers under the aegis of Abhibhashak Parishad on Tuesday protested against the Criminal Laws (Rajasthan Amendment) Bill, 2017 and boycotted work at Kota district court.

They submitted a memorandum to collector addressed to the governor demanding immediate revocation of the controversial bill that gags the freedom of speech and shield corrupt public servants and officials.

Lawyers formed a human chain in protest which was led by Naveen Sharma, president of Parishad, and general secretary Mahesh Kumar Gautam and burnt the copies of controversial bill.

On the state wide call by advocate bodies, the work in Bundi court wore a deserted look as work remained suspended.