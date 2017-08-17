Kota celebrates Chetan Cheetah’s Kirti Chakra

The Independence Day and Janmashtami gave residents of Kota another reason to celebrate on Tuesday when local hero CRPF commandant Chetan Cheetah was honoured with Kirti Chakra, the second highest gallantry award in peace time, in New Delhi.

Cheetah was wounded during a joint operation in the Hajin area of Bandipora district in North Kashmir on February 14 this year. He survived after nine bullet injuries and staying comatose for over a month.

“It is moment of great pride for the family and the country that Chetan’s gallantry has been recognised.” said his father Ram Gopal said. The family has overwhelmed with joy and gratitude for the government for the kind of high medical treatment given to him. Chetan still can’t raise his both hands properly. The government has decided to send him to Coimbatore for expert treatment, Ram Gopal said.

Praveen, brother’s Chetan, says the bravery of his brother has instilled a sense of patriotism among the youths here. The other members of the family as well as of the neighbours are now more inspired to join army and serve the nation, said Manish, his cousin.

Chetan Cheetahhas brought imminence pride to the entire people of Hadouti and now his name is on the lips of every student, said Kapil Vijay, a government school teacher in Bundi and added that bestowing of gallantry award Kirti Chakra has boosted zeal and zest for army among the youngsters here.

Father Ram Gopal, however, hinted a sense of disappointment over his son’s not being selected for Ashok Chakra.

His father speaks

CRPF commandant Chetan Cheetah’s father Ram Gopal said, “Earlier, Chetan’s name was proposed and approved for Ashok Chakra, but without any reasonable reason his name was dropped from the list at some uncertain time.”