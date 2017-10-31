KNOT NOW: Ninder stir may end today

After standing in the pits for nearly a month, farmers at Ninder area convinced the government to conduct a re-survey and agree to allow the Jaipur Development Authority to proceed with works at the area. The consensus was reached following talks held between representatives of agitating farmers and urban development minister held on Monday afternoon.

The farmers had been agitating against acquisition of land by the JDA for a mega residential scheme proposed on nearly 1,350 bighas at Ninder. The agitation is expected to end soon after the government assures them in writing. The government letter is expected to arrive on Tuesday.

According to the agitating farmers, the government has agreed to their five-point demand, including a detailed re-survey of the area. The farmers are optimistic that the new survey held in accordance to their suggestion will be able to present the ground situation and will entitle them for a better compensation.

"The survey held by JDA before acquiring the land had several lacuna, many of the farms were marked as barren land while hamlets were shown as vacant land, the new survey will also take in account these aspects," said Nagendra Singh Shekhawat, leader of agitating farmers.

However, the farmers are still apprehensive as a previous agreement with the government had got stuck at administrative process. They thus insist for a written assurance.

The JDA had issued a notification for acquisition of the land in year 2010 and the process was completed on paper by mid of year 2013. The farmers have agitated against the decision at the time and the issue had went in abeyance till recent when JDA initiated drive to take possession of the acquired land. The farmers protesting against it had went on Zameen Samadhi Satyagrah from even of Gandhi Jayanti on October 2nd and the protest has continued to intensify since.

A marriage ceremony at protest site

The protest site at Ninder will witness a wedding on Tuesday. Daughter of a family residing at Khujurwali Dhani of the area is scheduled to marry a youth from Govindhgarh city on Tuesday. However, the family was drawn to agitation as their house and property came under acquisition. As the family was committed not to vacate the Satyagrah it was decided that the marriage would be held at the protest site and other farmers too decided to contribute their share. Even as a consensus is reached between the agitating farmers, there is little time left for the bride's family to change venue and hence the wedding will be held as planed earlier. As the Satyagrah at Ninder continued over the past month, the agitated farmers celebrated all the festivals from Dusshera to Diwali at the protest site and even the marriages in families of agitating farmers were scheduled at the location.