Kisan Mahapanchayat pays tribute to farmers killed in Mandsaur firing

The Kisan Mahapanchayat on Wednesday paid tributes to seven farmers who lost their lives in police firing in Mandsaur. Various functionaries of social organisations, non-governmental organisations, lawyers’ association, educationists, jurists and functionaries of caste-based organisations also took part in the event organised at district collectorate.

The participating organisations condemned the Mandsaur incident and supported Kisan Mahapanchayat’s efforts in raising demands of state farmers. The organisations also expressed concern over the deterioration of financial condition of farmers in the last 70 years.

Kisan Mahapanchayat national president Rampal Jat thanked the organisations for extending support and said that the state government has not accepted even a single demand of the farmers. He said that Kisan Mahapanchayat demands that state government should purchase crop produce at one and half times more rate than the actual cost of production. The farmers’ association also demanded implementation of MS Swaminathan report retrospectively from the year 2007. This would give enough arrear to farmers so that they can repay their loans.

Jat has also called a meeting of selective representatives from across the state at Saras Parlour located at Secretariat on Thursday, where a decision on the date of close down ‘Gram Bandh’ of 45,000 villages of state would be taken. During the bandh agitation, farmers would not take crop produce, fruits, vegetables and milk produce out of the villages.