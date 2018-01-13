KAI PO CHE...

Makar Sankranti is the time when children run uncontrolled and give a deaf year to parents’ advice. Gripped with excitement, they often expose themselves to the risks that include- kite flying at risky places where they expose themselves to falling off the roof, manjha induced injuries, not covering themselves properly that can attract flu and the like.

To help keep these unsavoury experiences at bay, experts suggest some precautions that are a must to bear in mind while celebrating Sankranti with kids.

During this season children fell ill more frequently. The main reason for this is that children fly kites on the roof and often ignore warm cloths despite the fact that weather remains coldest in the morning and evening. As a result children first complain of cough and cold and later the problem gets severe.

“Between celebrations, we forget to make the child drink water at regular breaks. Since kite flying is done under the sun, it is sure to drain them out. Plan to carry energetic drinks to keep the child active and hydrated,” Dr Vijay Shankar Sharma, senior pediatrician at Narayana Hospital said.

“In between all the celebrations, take care of your child’s health as well. They might be busy flying kites and playing, but keep them hydrated by giving them water and food at regular intervals. This will protect them from the harsh sunlight and give them adequate energy to play,” he added.

It is to keep in mind that children’s skin are lot more sensitive than adults. Experts also suggest to apply a good sun protection factor cream to protect child from harsh sun light and cover fingers with tape before he/she goes on the roof to fly kites.

Kite War: Modi still flying high

The air is literally thick with political mood with kites bearing faces of politicians soaring high. The Modi wave still seems to be giving direction to many a kite. The PM’s popularity can be gauged from the fact that most of the wholesale shops in Walled City selling kites with Modi’s picture on them are out of stoc! Kites with UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s stickers are also popular among the enthusiasts.

Opposition too has its representation in the sky with the kites of new national president of Congress, Rahul Gandhi being the only one in demand. Moreover, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had been in demand last year, but have lost the charm this year around.

In addition to this, certain city-based shops also have kites with portraits of Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje on sale alongside the kites with sketches of former chief minister Ashok Gehlot. It would be interesting to see whose kite flies higher than everyone’s else.

“These kites are made on orders. They are huge cut outs and require special techniques to soar in skies. However, the extras usually get sold out in the markets,” said Abdul Gaffur Ansari, city-based kite seller.

In addition to this, several kites display tag lines of various government schemes like ‘Beti Bachao’ and ‘Swachh Bharat’, and are equally popular. “It feels good to fly kites that promote good messages,” said Gauri Agarwal, city-based student.