JVVNL staff caught taking bribe in Baran

Two helpers posted a Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (JVVNL) office at Kishanganj town of Baran district were today noon arrested by a sleuth of Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB), Baran for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 2000.

The two had demanded the bribe for reconnecting the electric supply line to a residence in nearby Ranibarode village. The two accused would be produced before ACB court on Friday.

ASP, ACB, Baran Rajendra Singh Gogawat told two helpers identified as Shaanu and Iqbal Hussain, posted at JVVNL office in Kishanganj town were today arrested from their office after they had accepted a bribe of Rs. 2000 from one Rajendra Gujjar.

The two helpers had demanded a bribe of Rs. 6000 from Gujjar to reconnect his electricity supply connection to his residence which had been disconnected from electric supply a few days ago due to nonpayment of an electric bill, the ASP added. The two helpers approached Gujjar after the disconnection of electricity supply and demanded Rs. 6000 to reconnect the supply line unofficially.