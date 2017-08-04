Judicial employees end strike

The 15-day strike of judicial employees ended on Thursday after the government assured them to look into their demands.

Giving the information to media, representatives of judicial employees’ association informed that the talks which were going on with the government were very positive and government has assured them to look into the demands.

The employees were demanding that the recommendations made by the Shetty Commission should be implemented.

The employees conducted several rounds meetings with the registrar general Satish Kumar.

Due to ongoing strike of the employees, general public was getting affected by the legal issues like order of bail , getting the copy of the order etc.

Meanwhile, the department of finance has given its approval for the creation of post of “sheristdaar”, which was the main demand of the employees .The other demands included higher pay scale among others.