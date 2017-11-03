JMC writes letter to govt for conversion of land

There is good news for Jawahar Nagar slum residents. The sources Jaipur Municipal Corporation (JMC) have written a letter to the central government for conversion of forest land into residential on which the slum is situated.

This was claimed by local MLA and state BJP president Ashok Parnami. The residents would get pattas once the central government approves the proposal. The residents have been living under constant fear of displacement.

However, local MLA Ashok Parnami and Mayor Ashok Lahoty today reached the slum and shared the good news. Parnami had gone for an inspection of the area in the morning to hear residents’ problems.

The slum dwellers expressed apprehensions that their slum could also be removed like the one in Khadda Basti on which Parnami assured them that letter has been written to the central government for conversion of the land into a residential one. There are five thousand dwellings from Teela number one to seven. People have been living here for years.

The slum gets submerged in water during monsoon, there is no basic facility, which has not been solved till date. When Mayor and MLA reached among people, they were told about lack of drinking water, and electricity problems.

People told them that they have been receiving contaminated water and got assurance from Parnami that it would be resolved soon.

Problem

Interestingly, the JDA is removing slums but JMC is preparing to give them legal sanctity by issuing pattas. The slum gets submerged in water during monsoon, there is no basic facility, which has not been solved till date.