JMC seals 260 shops in Jaipur

The action was initiated on the directives of the Lokayukta, Justice SS Kothari

The Jaipur municipal Corporation has sealed 260 shops in the Walled City area,Jaipur on Tuesday morning. The action was initiated on the directives of the Lokayukta, Justice SS Kothari. The shops were illegal encroachments and a complaint about the same had been made to the Lokayukta office.

The commissioner of Jaipur municipal corporation, Ravi Jain was scheduled to appear in Lokayukt court today and present status report about action taken in the case. Before his appearance in front of Lokayukta, municipal teams of the vigilance cell swung into action and sealed the shops in Chandpol and Ramlala ka road areas of the walled city.

The shops were constructed without mandatory approvals from civic authorities. They were all made in multi-storey complexes.