JMC decides to retain Hingonia official accused of animal cruelty

Despite facing severe criticism for mishandling Hingonia Gaushala, the Jaipur Municipal Corporation seems unapologetic. The callous approach of management that lead of death of hundreds of cows is retained at administrative level.

The system is so vulnerable that those ‘linked’ well, stay well despite serious charges and even against department norms.

In a similar case the municipal corporation has moved a file to retain an official on deputation at the cattle wing of the corporation.

The official is not only alleged of mistreatment with cows at Hingonia and has been served a show cause notice.

Nearly a dozen of warning letters have also been served to him in past six months. Above all he has already been at the department for four years, in general the deputation is for three years and is to be extended thereafter every year.

His file for extension is yet again at the mayor’s office, however on being asked he denied of any information about it.

“The case is not in my knowledge, will have to look for it” Mayor Ashok Lahoti answered on the issue.

However, the department officials anonymously happen to know all about the case.

The official in question Rakesh Gupta is brother of a former BJP councillor.

Presently deputed as inspector at the wing responsible for catching stray animals. On June 14, 2017 the deputy commissioner for cow shelter had issued him notice. It was regarding a day earlier when cows were injured as he forced them out of the JMC wagon in rather unruly manner.

This is not just one incident, couple of days earlier a complaint was received against him for not taking an animal to hospital. Similarly there stand a range of allegations against him, other than animal cruelty he has been alleged for causing delay in payment of the contractor.

His deputation was supposed to end on July 22 and a request for an extension was filed with mayor’s office on July 12. However despite all, he manages to get his deputation for extension.

