JMC conducts fire-fighting mock drill in Walled City

Automatic fire -fighting system will be installed at Purohit Ji Ka Katla located at Badi Choupar in Walled City soon.

A 550-metre long water pipeline will be laid in the Katla market under Jaipur Smart City Project which will be connected to the fire sprinklers. Jaipur Smart City Limited CEO, Ravi Jain, Deputy mayor Manoj Bharadwaj and other officials visited the Katla on Tuesday.

Fire mock drill was conducted at Khuteton Ka Rasta by the Jaipur Municipal Corporation (JMC). Representatives of the Fire and Security Association of India along with JMC and JSCL officials also visited Katla for the exercise. According to JSCL officials, the automatic fire fighting system will be installed to prevent fire accidents in Katla.

Under the project, an overhead water tank will be constructed here. Also, all the encroachments at Katla will be removed. After this, a 550-metre long water pipeline will be laid throughout the Katla market.

Each shop will be connected to the pipeline and 550 fire sprinklers will be installed inside and outside the shops.

These fire sprinklers will be automatic and will start at 68-degree temperature automatically. 10 hydrants will be made inside the Katla to fill the fire tenders during an event of fire accident. Significantly, Katla is located in the heart of the Walled City.

There are more than 350 shops inside the market. Maximum shops are of clothes and stationery items.

Fire accidents have occurred in the market several times.It is due to the encroachments here that fire tender cannot enter the Katla area.