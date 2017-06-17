JDA team faces wrath of farmers

The enforcement cell of Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) on Friday morning had to face the wrath of farmers during a drive to reclaim land in Keshavpura at Bhankrota earmarked for the Truck Terminal Scheme. The agitated farmers pelted stones at enforcement officials and a woman even climbed on the earth moving machine.

According to the sources, the officials along with heavy police reenforcement reached the spot to take possession of the land which has been under illegal occupation of some farmers. On seeing the squad armed with machines to demolish their structures, the farmers assembled to oppose the drive. A few of them raised slogans against the JDA officials and a small scuffle broke out between them and farmers.

The enforcement officials had to use mild force as the farmers continued stone pelting. However, the JDA team was successful in demolishing four houses and two makeshift structures during the drive. The affected farmers even came to the JDA office but Jaipur Development Commissioner Vaibhav Galaria was not his in office.

Raj High Court upholds appellants’ plea

In a separate development, the Rajasthan High Court issued an interim stay over the eviction of appellants who filed plea against JDA in the same matter. The court allowed the authority to remove the structures constructed on land in addition to the agriculture land in the scheme and also directed appellants not to transfer or sell their land.

A special vacation bench comprising Alok Sharma and Ramchandra Singh passed the order on hearing the plea of Ramji Lal and others. The petitioners informed the court that JDA started acquisition of land in 2006. It had to issue the award under Section 6 of Tenancy Act to the farmers by 2007 which was delayed and took place in 2013.