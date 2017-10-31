Jamdoli continues to ill-treat kids

Children have to sleep on floor while their beds have been taken by the staff members. Moreover, the kids have no clothes to wear

Nothing has changed in Jamdoli mental asylum. The horrifying episode of 12 kids who had died in a short span of 13 days after consuming contaminated water is fresh in memory, but the same apathy and callousness still prevail. The care home set up for treatment and improvement of mentally challenged kids is itself crippled because of official negligence. It is in dire straits. DNA has accessed some proof to show sick mentality of the care home staff.

Children are sleeping on floor while their beds have been taken by the staff members. There are hundreds of beds, but they are not given to the children. The kids have no clothes to wear. It is not that the government doesn’t take care of the needs of children here but the greedy and insensitive staff is holding on to these facilities meant for the children. Since media entry is banned, it is being used by the care home staff to cover up its shenanigans.

When district collector saw pictures of this horrifying truth, he asked SDM to visit mental asylum and submit a report. Subsequently, the SDM Ashish Kumar and Deepali visited the care home in Jamdoli.

The matter had been raised by Hemant Kumar Goyal and advocate Sunita Satyarthi through a PIL. The HC had conducted regular hearing of this case and issued some directions. Legal service committee has been doing inspections on the instruction of the HC. Yet, things remained as they were.

According to the petitioner Hemant Kumar Goyal said that these children should be connected with the society. There are many people who want to offer their service free but the department doesn’t even allow them to enter.

UNDER SCANNER