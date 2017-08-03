Jal Swavlamban continues to be CM’s top priority

The flagship scheme of CM Vasundhara Raje to develop local self-reliance for water, the Mukhyamantri Jal Swavlamban Abhiyan (MJSA) will now cover all cities of the state. The completion timeline for the campaign works ongoing in 27 major cities have also been advanced. On completion just before the assembly elections, these water conservation works will tell the tale of government’s effort in direction of addressing issues of water scarcity in the urban area.

Earlier, only 66 cities were covered under the campaign and the deadline for the works in the cities with more of more than one lakh population as per census of 2001 was in June 2019. However, now all the cities including those recently covered under the area will see the MJSA works completed by June 2018.

Chief secretary Ashok Jain on Wednesday ordered the inclusion of all remaining cities under the campaign after review of the works performed in urban areas. “The first phase of MJSA implementation commenced in December 2016 and has achieved commendable success. Thus, it has been decided to implement it in all cities of the state to counter challenges of low or no water availability,” the chief secretary said.

The cities to be included in the campaign will have to submit a utility report along with the detailed project report. These reports will have to cover all aspects ranging from maintenance, operations to identification of the final beneficiary.

MJSA is being implemented in two sections - rural and urban areas with combined efforts of government, philanthropist and local public. Under it, the traditional water harvesting structures are being repaired and refurbished. Also in the urban sectors, efforts are being made to promote rooftop water harvesting. In this direction, rooftop water harvesting structures are being developed at all government offices and buildings.