Jaipur: Walled City phase almost done, test run in few months

Construction work of underground metro station at Choti Chaupar is almost complete and work advances to laying of cables and furnishing of walls. Works at the Badi Chaupar station too are inching close to completion. It shall, however, be few more months before the test runs commence on the stations as laying of the rolling stock is yet to be initiated.

As the Jaipur Metro Rail Corporation (JMRC) officials strive hard to complete the works by August, it shall only be by end of this year that Jaipurites shall be able to board a metro ride to these stations. Much before that, DNA takes you for a visual tour to the stations and a ground report from Choti Chaupar.

Bright lit twin tunnels

The twin tunnels connecting Choti and Badi Chaupar metro stations to Chandpole have been reinforced with cement rings and mounted with cable tray decks.

It is in wait of the rolling stock to be laid for which the work is expected to commence soon. The bore of these tunnels was completed nearly eight months earlier and now their walls have been reinforced and foundation been firmed for facilitating safe movement of the metro.

First coat of paint

Paint work has commenced at parts of the metro station. The office and operational areas at the bottom floor are the first to be painted. These though are being painted in light shades as they shall be used for installation of necessary equipment and office space for the employees deputed at the station.

The concourse level above the station area is expected to be next in the series, however, this shall have more decorative paintings complementing heritage of Rajasthan.

Race against time

The work for Phase 1 B of the Jaipur Metro commenced in end of year 2014. It involved laying of underground metro in a distance of 1.2 kilometer between Chandpole, Choti Chaupar and Badi Chaupar.

The metro tunnel further extends 300 meters of Badi Chaupar towards Ramganj to facilitate shifting metro lines. The work was expected to be completed by March this year, however, the tremendous task took a little more than expected and is likely to be completed by August.