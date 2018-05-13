Jaipur: Ten years of Terror act

It was an ‘horrific’ incident, but people have learned to live beyond it,” says Srinarayan Gaura priest at Sanganeri Gate Temple who was on prayer duty when the blast occurred on the ill-fated night of May 13, 2008.

“Relatives of the people who were killed in the blasts here used to come for the first few years, however, it was a sad memory. Now after ten years instead of holding any special ceremony we just pray for the victims during routine prayers,” he adds.

However, there are also those who seek to observe the day in memory of their deceased loved ones and as a reflection of resilience towards terror. A mega prayer meet shall be held at the Hanuman Temple at Chandpole, it is the same place where the first bomb blast had occurred ten years ago. The prayers shall begin at the time when the blast had occurred.

The day shall also mark remembrance of duty and sacrifice. Homage shall be paid at the Kotwali police station, to the three policemen, killed during the blast. A blood donation camp will also be held in their memory. This apart several other blood donation camps are scheduled in memory of the victims. Meanwhile, on eve of blast candles were lit at Rojgareshwar Mahadev Temple in memory of the victims. The people who had assembled here were a little dejected over delay in putting the culprits to book. “Jaipur has braved the terror attack, it is now for the authorities to bring culprits to book,” said Deepak Dandoriya who has been holding candle light memorial for past many years.