Jaipur: Show cause notice served on BVB Vidyashram School

State’s Directorate of Secondary Education issued a show cause notice to KM Munshi Marg-based Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan Vidyashram, before the final order of cancelling its accreditation and no objection certificate is passed.

The notice, sent to the school on April 23, has asked the school to appear before the authorities on April 26, 2018, to give clarification regarding allegations of not setting up School Level Fee Committee and not organising Parent Teacher Association meetings under Rajasthan Schools (Regulation of Fee) Act, 2016 and Rules, 2017. “The authorities, else, are bound to cancel the affiliation and No Objection Certificate under The Rajasthan Non-Government Educational Institutions Act, 1989. The institution will be solely answerable for the same,” the notice stated, which was signed by Nathmal Didel, deputy director, Directorate of Secondary Education.

It also stated that the school has received collaboration from Central Board of Secondary Education based on the No Objection Certificate given by the state authorities, and thus, is bound to follow the rules and regulations of the state government. Parents considered the notice as a sign of victory as they have been performing demonstrations for several days now.

“The school was given a notice by District Education Officer to reduce the fees, which they did not honour. We were only given an extension of the last date of submission of fees, which is now April 30. We have started a campaign - ‘Swacch Shiksha Abhiyan’ to ensure reduction in fee and implementation of the act,”a parent said.